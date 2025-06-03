GREAT SUCCESS: Miracle League chair reflects on success of Miracle League All-Star Game

After being postponed last fall due to the potential risk to air quality from the Conyers BioLab chemical fire, the Miracle League All-Star tournament finally came to be on the weekend of May 2-4.

Miracle League has served the community since 1998, and has over 350 organizations nationwide with players extending into Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. This year, the annual All-Star tournament was held in Covington.

According to the national Miracle League website, their mission is that “Every child deserves to play baseball.”

The organization offers children with disabilities the opportunity to participate in baseball, regardless of their capabilities. Athletes from all over the country joined together to compete in this national competition. Newton County welcomed around 100 players and their families for this year’s tournament.

The city hosted a parade on Friday afternoon to launch the weekend of festivities, followed by a drone show that evening on the Covington Square. The games themselves were held at Legion Field on Saturday and Sunday as the athletes battled to earn the title of All-Star champions.

Mike Hopkins, who serves as chairman of the Newton County Miracle League, said it took lots of hard work and dedication to make this event happen. Thanks to the community, hope was not lost when rescheduling became necessary.

“The safety of the athletes and their families was our top priority,” Hopkins said. “We felt that we had no choice but to keep the athletes at home. I don’t believe that any of us have regrets about the decision we made in October.

“Fortunately, the All-Star Event Team and our community, both local and national, came together to successfully reschedule the event with minimal losses, thanks to the incredible support from our sponsors and the Miracle League Event Team.”

Although a last-minute wrench was thrown into their plans last October, the do-over weekend was a great success for Newton County.

“The Miracle League All-Star Weekend was absolutely incredible,” Hopkins said. “...I couldn’t be prouder of our community. You truly knocked it out of the park!”

Hopkins expressed immense gratitude to everyone who jumped right in to keep the progress going on this event. He claimed he was overwhelmed by the amount of positive feedback and deeply moved by the sense of service and heart from the community.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, organizers, and local leaders for their partnership and commitment to inclusion and opportunity,” Hopkins said. “The Miracle League All-Star Weekend was only possible because of your support. We are proud to have hosted such a meaningful event, and we thank each of you for helping us make this weekend unforgettable.”

Since its beginning in the late 1990s, Newton County’s organization has solidified its presence in the community, but there are still many players eager to join.

Two years ago, Newton County’s league had around 86 athletes, and last year, that number increased to 103. This year, they now have 143 participants.

The joy and excitement from all the kids participating is what stood out most to Hopkins. He further opened up about his personal attachment to the Miracle League because of his own children with special needs.

“As the father of three special needs children, it was a true joy to see the All-Stars engaged in the excitement of the moment, to forget about the challenges they face every day,” Hopkins said. “I loved their joy. I was blessed just to be there with them.”

With a caring community of local families and dedicated athletes who participate every year, Hopkins believes that the All-Star Weekend has further increased attention and interest in the Newton County Miracle League.

Much of the credit for the prosperity of the organization Hopkins attributes to the efforts of Kechia Morrow, the Newton County Recreation Department Therapeutic Recreation Coordinator.

Morrow introduced food, marching bands, entertainment and community support in the form of fans and buddies, truly embodying the heart of the Miracle League.

Hopkins illustrated how Morrow has brought a new energy to the environment and helped create a wonderful atmosphere for all the local athletes.

But Hopkins’ acknowledgements did not end with Morrow and the other leaders and partnerships.

“To the Newton County Recreation Staff and Friends of the Miracle League, Newton County Board of Directors, you are truly amazing,” Hopkins said.” Your love for the Newton County Miracle League is a true community blessing.

To the families, volunteers, coaches, and supporters — thank you for your dedication and love. Your commitment makes this all possible. Every cheer, every helping hand, and every moment you share contributes to the magic of the Miracle League…Your time, generosity, and passion for our mission allowed us to create a space where every child can play baseball, experience the joy of the game, and be part of a team. Thank you for trusting us with your journey.”

There is no official word on when Covington will host another All-Star weekend, but Hopkins has a grand proposal.

“I understand that this might jeopardize my position on the Miracle League Board, but I propose that we aim for 2035,” Hopkins said.” It will mark the twentieth anniversary of the Newton County Miracle League, and what better way to celebrate than by hosting another All-Star Weekend?”