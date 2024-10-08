‘Fill the Truck’ drive generates substantial donations for Hurricane Helene victims The "Fill the Truck" drive generated an outstanding amount of donations for Hurricane Helene victims. - photo by Courtesy of Newton County Sometimes helping your community isn’t about the immediate area. It’s oftentimes helping those around you that may need assistance. Latest Joachim Herz House opens in Covington Florence Price named Ms. Senior Newton County Keep Newton Beautiful hosts annual Rivers Alive cleanup $10,000 Mega Millions prize won at QuikTrip in Covington