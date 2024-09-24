$10,000 Mega Millions prize won at QuikTrip in Covington

A lucky Georgia Lottery player in Covington won $10,000 following the Sept. 10 Mega Millions drawing. The final annuitized jackpot for the Sept. 10 drawing was $810 million, and the cash option was $409.3 million.

QuikTrip #0821, located at 11124 Highway 142 N in Covington, sold the lucky $10,000 ticket, which matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Mega Ball.

Winning numbers for the Sept. 10 Mega Millions drawing were: 1-2-16-24-66 and the Mega Ball was 6. The Megaplier was 4X.

Mega Millions winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

It only takes $2 to play Mega Millions for a chance to win big. Players can multiply prizes with the Megaplier option for an additional $1 per play. The optional $3 wager Just the Jackpot allows players to receive two entries for a chance to win the game’s jackpot prize only.

Mega Millions tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents with a Georgia mailing address, who are located in Georgia at the time of purchase, can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m.

As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $28.3 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 2.1 million students have received HOPE, and more than 2.2 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.