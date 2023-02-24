Social Circle Redskins’ offense breaks through for 3-0 win over Prince Avenue

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — It was a goalkeeper’s match for the majority of the game between Social Circle and Prince Avenue Thursday. Ultimately, it took the two teams playing overtime to decide the winner.

Social Circle’s offense broke through for three goals across the two, 10-minute overtime halves to come away with a 3-0 win.

Head coach Jim Corasaniti’s explanation for what changed in overtime after a scoreless regulation had nothing to do with X’s and O’s.

“We put in some fresh legs and gave some kids rest,” Corasaniti said. “And we just got a little faster than [Prince Avenue] and caught some breaks.”

Senior Cambyl Johson took the lid off the goal, first navigating his way through Prince Avenue’s defense with some nifty footwork. He then looked up and fired a shot past the goalkeeper to give his team a 1-0 advantage.

Johnson’s goal came after each team went scoreless for nearly 86 minutes of game time.

In the second half of overtime, the Redskins left no doubt.

Junior Jordan Leigh netted a goal with 8:09 left in the match with Jude Nelson putting the finishing touches with a header goal a minute later.

But the story of regulation was the play of goalkeeper Jase Peters.

There were many instances where his contribution made the difference.

Whenever it seemed like Social Circle’s defense was in trouble, Peters would step up, jump up or slide to block the ensuing ball. Even though Peters stands at only 5-foot-6, his play made it seem like a wall was built inside the goal, never giving up a Prince Avenue score.

There were even a few times where the Wolverines’ goalie — who Corasaniti labeled “the best goalie in the state” — would take the free kick.

At the 20:46 mark of the second half, particularly, he attempted the shot and Peters rose up to block it after it seemed like the goal was going in.

Corasaniti couldn’t say enough nice things about his goalkeeper.

“Jase Peters is amazing,” Corasaniti said. “For as short as he is, he can reach anywhere in the goal. Jase does a great job and is doing an amazing job. He didn’t drop a ball tonight with it raining. He is the game winner today.”

Social Circle put up multiple shots on goal, too. Jude Nelson had a near miss off a corner kick with 27:52 left in the second half. Leigh had a 20-yard shot hit the top crossbar and out a few seconds later.

Though none of the attempts were successful, the Redskins still pushed through for their second consecutive win. Social Circle beat George Walton Academy Tuesday 4-1.

Next up for the Redskins (2-5, 1-0) are back-to-back region home games against Jasper and Oglethorpe counties on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.

Social Circle’s two-game winning streak ended its five-game losing streak to begin the 2023 season. The Redskins suffered defeats against Northgate, Walnut Grove, Newton, Georgia Military College and Athens Academy.

Corasaniti said after Thursday’s result, it was great to get back to winning.

“I knew those first few games would be tough playing those big schools,” Corasaniti said. “But it made us get hungrier for winning. Now [the players] know what it feels like to win and we’re on a mission to keep winning. This was a good two wins.”



