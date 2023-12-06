Social Circle Redskins leave Salem with a girls' win

CONYERS, Ga. — The battle between the Social Circle Redskins and Salem Seminoles ended in a split Tuesday night. In the end, it was the Lady Redskins and the Seminoles' boys team that came away with victories.

Lady Redskins vs Lady Seminoles

Over the span of four quarters, the game was run by Social Circle’s Jada Hyman.

The junior came away with a double-double in the Lady Redskins 41-18 win.

Both teams got off to slow starts offensively Tuesday night, but Social Circle was able to get the edge due to Salem’s mistakes.

The Lady Seminoles had a hard time getting the ball down the court and had trouble finding good shot opportunities.

This led to many turnovers and a lack of production in the first half for Salem.

The Lady Redskins found themselves going in the opposite direction as Hyman began to heat up.

Hyman knocked down two three pointers on her way to a 10-point first quarter.

In the second quarter, Hyman was held to only two points, but the Lady Redskins still went into halftime with a 20-9 advantage.

Salem’s most productive quarter was the third, when it brought Social Circle’s lead down to 24-14 early in the frame.

The spark came from the Lady Seminoles’ defense, as they were able to hold Hyman scoreless for the entire quarter.

Going into the fourth frame with a 26-16 lead, Hyman put the game on ice.

The junior racked up numerous steals to go along with her seven points in the fourth, including a deep three behind the top of the key that served as the Lady Redskins exclamation point.

Hyman led the team in scoring with 19 points to go along with her 11 rebounds.

Social Circle’s win moved it 3-3 on the year and is its second consecutive win. The Lady Redskins will be back on the court Friday, Dec. 8 against the Jackson Lady Red Devils.

Social Circle vs Salem

The Redskins found themselves outmatched in their 61-24 defeat to Salem.

In the minutes following the tipoff, the Seminoles took control of the game early.

A pair of threes helped Salem jump to a 7-0 lead, which turned into a 9-6 lead after a push from the Redskins.

The work for Social Circle came from Justin Russell, Ean Mulkey and Daniel Stephen.

As the game went into the second quarter, Salem turned the pressure on with their defensive press while also gaining more success getting to the basket.

Salem went on a 13-1 run to begin the second quarter, and it was partly due to fouls from Social Circle.

In the second quarter, Salem attempted 13 free throws on its way to a 26-point frame.

The Redskins had a successful final minutes of the half but still trailed 35-14 going into halftime.

Just as they did at the start of the second quarter, the Seminoles went on another run to begin the third frame.

Salem went on a 17-4 run in the third quarter to claim a 52-18 lead.

The fourth quarter saw both team’s struggle to get points on the board as the Seminoles rode to a 37-point victory over the Redskins.

Stephen and Jameccus Hardge led Social Circle in scoring with six points each.

The loss moves Social Circle to 2-4 on the year. The Redskins will take the court Friday, Dec. 8 to face Jackson.