Social Circle Redskins fall in semifinals of the region tournament

MONTICELLO, Ga. — The Social Circle Redskins’ boys and girls teams were defeated in the Region 5A-Divison I semifinals on Tuesday night.

With the region tournament hosted at Jasper County High School, the Lady Redskins fell to Prince Avenue 52-43 before the Redskins’ boys team was defeated 66-45 by Jasper County.

Prince Avenue outlasts the Lady Redskins

Despite a strong fourth quarter showing from Social Circle, the Lady Wolverines escaped with the nine-point victory.

The opening frame was highly contested.

Each team knocked down a trio of three pointers, but the Lady Redskins were down 15-14 at the end of the opening eight minutes.

Following the starting frame, Social Circle went into a down stretch.

In the second and third quarters, the Lady Redskins were outscored 28-11.

Entering the final frame in need of a turnaround, Social Circle found its way.

On the back of a combined 15 points from Jada Hyman and Brielle Price, the Lady Redskins scored 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Even with the scoring barrage from Hyman and Price, Prince Avenue’s nine points in the final frame was enough to earn it the 52-43 victory.

Price’s 15 points led the Lady Redskins on Tuesday.

The loss puts Social Circle into the third place matchup with Jasper County Friday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.

Redskins fall to the hosting Hurricanes

A strong opening quarter from Jasper County gave it all the separation it needed to defeat Social Circle on Tuesday.

Though the Redskins had the advantage for the opening two minutes, the Hurricanes exploded for a 18-point frame to begin the game.

Jasper County followed the first quarter by scoring 17 and 18 points in the second and third frames, respectively.

On the offensive side, senior Justin Russell was the one Redskins player that was able to consistently get to the basket against the Hurricanes.

Russell’s 18 points were the most out of any player from either team.

Identical to the Lady Redskins, the boys team had their strongest showing in the fourth quarter with 18 points.

However, the lead that Jasper County mounted earlier in the contest prevented Social Circle from coming close.

The 66-45 defeat sends Social Circle to the third place matchup against Prince Avenue Friday, Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m.