Social Circle Lady Redskins maintain region dominance with third straight title





It has been a while since the Social Circle girls soccer team has lost a region matchup. Seven hundred and seventy nine days to be exact.

That success — whether it was in Region 8A-Public or now in Region 5A-Division I — has propelled the Lady Redskins to three consecutive region crowns.

Following the 7-4 victory over Oglethorpe County at home on Wednesday, junior Faith Young highlighted how it felt to win three in a row.

“Kind of feels like we should win it,” Young said. “Anything less would not feel like we did good.”

Social Circle remains undefeated in the current year at 13-0 and 6-0 in Region 5A-Division I play. Additionally, since the Lady Redskins have been in this current region, they have not lost a single match.

The Lady Redskins’ margin of victory in region matches has been nearly four goals per win.

Senior Peyton Brooks recognized a key ingredient to the team’s overall success.

“Our chemistry off the field is very strong, too. So it makes our chemistry on the field strong as well,” Brooks said. “Just wanting to see each other be successful on the field, not just all about ourselves but as a team, makes us want to win.”

Each member has contributed to the team’s success this year.

Brooks leads the group in goals scored (36) and assists with 18. Alana Ferguson, a junior, has 10 goals scored along with 12 assists.

Young has netted nine goals with six assists.

Junior Claire Ray and sophomore Kambrie Morrow have contributed on the defensive end. Sophomore Gentrie Mobley has led the way as goalie with 55 saves, which is a 4.6 saves per game average.

In particular, Brooks accomplished an individual milestone when she scored her 200th career goal this season.

The senior Lady Redskin relayed how important her teammates were to achieving this feat.

“My goal was to just go out there and score for the team. When I got to like 180, I was like, ‘OK. My senior goal is to score 200.’ So I had a goal set, but I’m just glad I accomplished it,” Brooks said. “Of course, I couldn’t do it without other people on the field. So, props to them.”

Next week is Spring Break for the school and the Lady Redskins won’t have any games. However, the week after, they will compete in three non-region contests across four days.

On April 8, Social Circle will travel to face the Academy for Classical Education (ACE). Then, on April 10 and 11, the Lady Redskins will welcome Jackson County and Dutchtown, respectively, to close out the regular season.

Head coach Heather Richardson’s aim in the final three matches will be to make her team ready for the Class A-Division I postseason.

“We have three games right after spring break, and my mindset is to get us prepared for the playoffs,” Richardson said. “We have three good teams that we are playing, and it is just to get us focused and ready after spring break.”

By winning the region championship, the Lady Redskins will once again enter the state playoffs as the No. 1 seed. Once the regular season has concluded, then Social Circle will set its sights on the postseason.

When asked what is the motivation moving forward, Young stressed it was to see how far the team can go.

“Just making it as far as we can in the playoffs. Just proving that we can get there and we’re a good team,” Young said. “No matter what year it is, we’re going to be able to work hard and get there.”