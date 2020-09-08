PREP SOFTBALL: Lady Redskins coast to region win

GREENSBORO, Ga. — One big inning was all it took for Social Circle to pick up its second region win of the 2020 season.

The Lady Redskins used an 18-run inning in the top of the third to defeat Lake Oconee Academy, 18-0. by mercy rule in three innings Thursday. They moved to 3-8 on the year and 2-0 in Region 8-A Public play.

Numerous passed balls by LOA’s catcher allowed Social Circle to pump out so many runs in one inning, coupled with nine Lady Redskin hits to get runners on base. Hailey Richardson, Gracie Jones, Alexa Wykoff, Macy Langley, Emma Swider, Aubrey Garrett and Harlie Ramsey each recorded one hit for Social Circle while Kaylyn Scaffe logged two hits.

Wykoff led the way with three RBI followed by Richardson, Jones and Langley with two RBI each.

The scoring frenzy started when Wykoff was hit by a pitch, which walked in a run. That was followed up by wild pitched that allowed Tara Poole, Scaffe and Wykoff to score.

Richardson roped a double to left field with one out to make it 8-0 Social Circle. Wykoff, in her second at-bat of the inning, followed that up with a two-run double of her own.

The final run of the inning came when Jones singled to right field and drove in Laynni Parham to make it 18-0 in favor of the Lady Redskins with just one out on the board.

Garrett and Langley combined to shut out the Lady Titans. Garrett pitched two innings with five strikeouts and no hits while Langley gave up no hits and struck out one during her one inning of work.