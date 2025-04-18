Redskins, Eagles compete at Social Circle Home Meet

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Both Eastside and Social Circle competed in the Redskins’ Home Meet this past Tuesday, April 15.

The two schools competed against themselves as well as Redan, Putnam County and Winder-Barrow.

In the end, the Eagles left with nine first place medals while the Redskins acquired six of their own.

Eastside Results

During Tuesday’s events, Eastside’s Chance Henderson was the lone Eagle to come away with multiple first place finishes.

Henderson took home the top placement in both the 1600-meter(4:56.44) and the 3200-meter(10:37.23).

Zion Sistruk finished in third place in the 1600-meter(5:05.60). Hunter Land earned third place in both the 1600-meter(5:10.12) and the 3200-meter(11:30.43).

Jonas Davis ran a 11.00 flat in the 100-meter to earn first place. Davis also finished in fourth place in the 200-meter with a time of 23.69.

In the same event, Malachi Riley finished in fourth place with a time of 11.37.

- photo by Cassie Jones | The Covington News



Marion Eubanks Jr. brought home first place in the 200-meter with a time of 22.82.

In the boys 400-meter, Eastside claimed each of the top three placements.

Antwan Anderson finished in first place(51.12) while Daevion Clark and Jack Baker earned second(52.78) and third(53.95) place, respectively.

In the boys 4x100-meter relay, Eastside’s boys team earned first place with a time of 43.68. In the boys 4x200-meter relay, the team earned fourth place with a time of 1:40.29.

The lone first place for Eastside’s boys team in the field events came from Kendall Bryant.

Bryant earned first place in the long jump with a score of 20-6.

Ja’Vonte Cherry-Lettsome earned fourth place in the long jump(18-8).

Cherry-Lettsome also earned second place in the 110-meter hurdles(16.41) and fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles(43.58).

For the Lady Eagles, one of two first place finishes came from Allison Brooks in the girls 400-meter dash.

Brooks ran a time of 1:02.15 for the top placement. In the same race, Mya Moody finished in second place with a time of 1:08.22.

Shaylah Allen followed in fourth place with a time of 1:09.82.

The other first place finish came from the girls 4x400-meter relay team, that ran a 4:35.76. In the girls 4x100-meter relay, the team finished in second place.

Lei Shaw earned second place in both the girls 800-meter(2:50.51) and 1600-meter(6:20.71) dashes.

Social Circle Results

The Redskins earned multiple first place medals on their home track, but it was highlighted by senior Jada Hyman.

On what was her senior night, Hyman delivered with a pair of first place finishes.

Hyman finished first in both the girls 100-meter(12.76) and the 200-meter(25.23).

In the 200-meter dash, Brielle Price followed Hyman in second place with a time of 27.09.

In the girls 4x200-meter relay, the Lady Redskins earned first place with a time of 1:47.85. In the girls 4x100, they finished in fourth place with a time of 53.96.

The Lady Redskins posted strong results in the field events.

In the girls long jump, Sophia Fontenot finished in first place with a score of 14-11.5. Kayla Benton followed in fourth place(14-9.5).

Jameria Cost claimed first place in the girls shot put with a score of 28-8.

- photo by Cassie Jones | The Covington News



Mariah McGuire scored 72-0 in the girls discus to earn second place.

Victoria Ryleigh White earned third and fifth place in the girls shot put and discus, respectively.

In the girls high jump, Taylor Himes finished in fourth place with a distance of 4-4.

The lone first place finish for the Social Circle boys team came in the 4x200-meter relay, where the Redskins earned first with a time of 1:30.10.

In the 4x100-meter relay, the Redskins earned second place with a time of 44.12.

Cornelius CJ Scott took home second in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.10.

In the boys 200-meter dash, Derrick White claimed second with a time of 23.26.

White also earned second in the boys long jump(20-5.5) and fourth in the boys high jump(5-8).

In the boys shot put, Travis Whitby scored 40-5.5 to earn second place. Jacorious Cory Moore earned third place in the boys discus with a score of 102-0.

Tivan Branch ran a 18.62 in the boys 110-meter hurdles to claim fourth place.

What’s next

Next up for the Eagles is the Region 8-AAAA meet on Wednesday, April 23 at North Oconee High School.

For Social Circle, it will be the Region 4A-Division I meet on Saturday, April 19 at the Utopian Academy for the Arts.