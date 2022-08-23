PREP SOFTBALL: Newton County Diamond Day displays talent among county's schools

COVINGTON, Ga. — One thing was evident during the inaugural Newton County Diamond Day event held on Saturday. And that is the level of softball competition seems to be competitive across the county.

Approximately 150 people were in attendance for this inaugural event

Alcovy, Eastide and Newton played each other close with all three games decided by three runs or less. Each team split their games 1-1 as well.

Head coach Heather Wood of Eastside, who hosted this year’s event, said Saturday’s results spoke volumes.

“The softball talent is here in the county and most of these girls play year around,” Wood said. “And it shows what talent we have. These games could’ve gone either way today, because the teams are so close.”

Eastside defeated Alcovy in the first game of the day 4-1. Alcovy then followed up by defeating Newton in the second game, a 6-5 extra inning win. To close out the day, Newton downed Eastside 3-1.

Newton’s head coach Viriginia Waters was pleased to see the level of competition on display Saturday. However, it didn’t take away from each team’s competitive nature.

“I’m happy to see Miranda has a solid lineup throughout. Heather always has talent,” Waters said. “But to see all of us come out here and play competitively with each other is good for the girls and also good for the community to see.”

Fans, faculty, staff and other community members showed up in a big way, too. And they were treated to some quality softball all day Saturday.

For Alcovy’s head coach Miranda Lamb, having a high attendance number was an attribution to the growth of softball’s popularity in Newton County, too.

“It’s fun playing in front of a good crowd. It’s nice to see softball is getting a big crowd. It hasn’t always been that way, and I’m glad people are appreciating the sport more to come out and support these kids.

“They put in a lot of time. It’s nice to see them have spectators to cheer them on out there while they’re reaping their benefits.”

Nothing official has een released yet, but all three coaches expressed how they would like to see the Newton County Diamond Day become an annual event for the three teams to participate in.

Until then, each team will return competing in their respective regions to finish out the 2022 season.