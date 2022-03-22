PREP BASKETBALL: Hardwood Heroes

COVINGTON, Ga. — The 2021-22 boys basketball season was packed with a lot of high profile games and historical moments. Featured in those games and moments were some notable performances by local student-athletes in the Newton County area.

With the basketball season’s end a few weeks removed, The Covington News staff compiled the All-Covington News boys basketball team to recognize the area’s top players.

This year’s team begins with three special honors: Most Valuable Player, Newcomer (Freshman) of the Year and Coach of the Year.



