Piedmont Academy football gets first victory of the season





MONTICELLO, Ga — The Piedmont Academy Cougars (1-5) got their first win of the season as they defeated the Southwest Georgia Academy Warriors (3-4) 42-14 on Friday night at Cougar Field.

as their defense got an early stop and got the ball back to their offense. Senior quarterback Justin Reynolds found fellow senior running back Michael Joseph for a 75-yard touchdown pass.

The offense didn’t stop there as they continue to score on their next four drives as the score was 35-0 going into halftime. Reynolds connected with sophomore Mason Tomlin twice on a 31-yard and 10-yard touchdown pass in the first half and he also found senior teammate Luke Welch on a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Reynolds would finish the first half with four touchdown passes and Joseph would finish the first half with a 20-yard touchdown run.

The Warriors as a team didn’t quit as they kept fighting throughout the second half. The Warriors defense got a pick-6 on the Cougars opening drive in the second half to make the score 35-6. The Warriors offense also find the end zone late in the game for the first time as quarterback Parker Broome found Braden Bailey for a 10-yard touchdown.

The Cougars’ offense was slowed down in the second half as they found the endzone once as Tomlin found the end zone with 4:22 left in the third quarter.

The Cougars came into this game having allowed 184 points while scoring 122 points in their first five games of the season. Tonight, the Cougars, won the turnover battle as they force two turnovers with one interception and one fumble recovery which benefited them to having short fields to put the game out of reach.

The Cougars will return home next Friday when the Buccaneers of Briarwood Academy come to Cougar Field for another non-region matchup at 7:30 PM.





