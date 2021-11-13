PREP FOOTBALL: Peachtree Academy season ends with blowout loss to Unity Christian

COVINGTON, Ga. - The Panthers season came to an end Friday night with a 44-8 loss to Unity Christian in the first round of the playoffs.

Peachtree Academy finished the regular season with a 3-4 record overall and a 0-2 record in the region, but the Panthers were still looking to create a spark going into the playoffs as they matched up with the 7-3 Lions.

The Panthers struggled for majority of the game to create any offense as the Lions were able to penetrate the backfield often to blow up numerous plays.

The Lions struck first on their opening drive, scoring on a 37-yard rush from Nate Giddens.

Following a turnover on downs from the Panthers, the Lions would score again in a big way as quarterback John Nance took it himself for the 67-yard score.

The next Panthers’ drive did not fare any better as it resulted in another turnover on downs. The Lions capitalized once again as Nance connected with Bailey Mohler for the 31-yard passing touchdown to put Unity Christian up 24-0 going into halftime.

The Panthers stuck to the run game for the full quarters, not passing the ball on a single down.

A few plays for the Panthers broke up for yardage but the lack of blocking up front prevented them from keeping it close with a high scoring Lions’ offense.

During the third quarter, Nance scored two more times.

First, he connected with Cooper Giddens from seven yards out for the score. On the next drive he took the ball in himself for the 25-yard touchdown.

The Lions’ last score of the game would come in the fourth quarter as C. Giddens took the carry outside for the nine-yard touchdown.

During the last two minutes of the game, the Panthers scored their lone touchdown as junior Kore Haynes broke off for the 56-yard touchdown to put Peachtree Academy’s only points on the board. Haynes led the team with 190 yards rushing on 26 carries.

On the next Lions’ drive following the Panthers’ touchdown, the clock ran out and Unity Christian advanced to the next round with the 44-8 victory.