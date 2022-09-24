Peachtree Academy football suffers defeat on homecoming night

COVINGTON, Ga — The Peachtree Academy Panthers (2-2) couldn’t make it a happy Homecoming night as they fell in a 42-30 loss to the Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles (4-1) Friday.

The Eagles asserted themselves early and often, as they turned their opening drive into the game’s first touchdown to give themselves a 7-0 lead.

After Sherwood’s defense forced Peachtree Academy to punt, Sherwood scored again on a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown, extending its lead to 13-0.

Unfortunately, it took the Panthers being down two scores before their offense came alive. Senior quarterback Dillon Pitts started attacking the Eagles’ defense on the ground. He would later find fellow senior tight end Justin Kearns on a 29-yard pass. The Panthers converted the 2-point conversion that was scored by senior Kore Haynes cutting their deficit to 13-8.

After being down 21-8, the Panthers’ defense began showing signs of life. Christian Haynes picked off a pass and recovered a fumble on back-to-back defensive possessions. The Panthers defense finished the game with three fumble recoveries and one interception.

Following the turnovers, senior L.J. Freeman cut Sherwood’s lead to a touchdown after a 27-yard scamper to the end zone. The 2-point try failed, allowing Sherwood to take a 21-14 lead into halftime.

Peachtree Academy didn’t fare well offensively in the second half. Meanwhile, Sherwood kept scoring. The Eagles tacked on three more touchdowns in the second half, snuffing out any Panther hopes of a comeback.

Freeman finished the game with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving score.

Peachtree Academy will travel to McDonough next Friday to face Peoples Baptist Academy in region action. The Knights will be coming off a bye week.