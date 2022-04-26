AOTW: Freeman stars in shotput, discus throw

COVINGTON, Ga. — Kali Freeman is a junior at Peachtree Academy. In addition to her studies, she is also a member of the Panthers’ track team. Recently, Freeman won the region in shotput and discus.

For Freeman, accomplishing this goal brought on a special feeling.

“Honestly it is so crazy and a dream,” Freeman said. “Knowing that I only have one more year of high school left makes every win more worth it.”

Freeman started throwing shotput and discus when she first came to Peachtree Academy in the eighth grade. Interestingly, she said she’s never had any professional help in any field event and that she taught herself.

In addition to her role on the track team for shotput and discus, Freeman is also the last leg of the high school girls 4x100 relay. She also competes in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Freeman started running track in fourth grade, then joined an AAU team in sixth grade called Dynamic Speed. She has since joined another team, Blue Lightning.

Throughout her time on the track, Freeman has noticed a steady progression in her competitions.

“I grow more and more every season,” Freeman said. “As I go to competitions, I get to learn from the different coaches of other teams. I think that’s where I learn the most. Knowing how others reached success motivates me to reach my own personal goals.”

Track isn’t the only extracurricular activity that Freeman participates in at Peachtree Academy, though.

She’s also a member of the basketball team, cheer squad and is involved in dance. Freeman is also the founder and choreographer of Peachtree Academy’s First Elementary Dance team while being the junior class’ vice president.

As much as Freeman stressed how she enjoys competing in track, her role as choreographer has fueled her future interests in addition to aspirations for after high school graduation next year.

“I want to go to college and major in biomedical engineering,” Freeman said. “Something that has been a part of my life since I was little is modeling and acting. I plan to continue that outside of school by keeping up with my YouTube channel ‘KaiJai Freeman.’”



