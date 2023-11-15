HOOPS PREVIEW: Tigers set for first year under head coach Taylor Jackson

Basketball season for the Alcovy Boys basketball team is around the corner. The Tigers will be gearing up for the 2023-2024 season after finishing the 2022-2023 season 9-17.

The Tigers will now be led under first year coach Taylor Jackson. Jackson spent the last four seasons at Social Circle High School. He led the Redskins to a Final Four appearance back in the 2021-2022 season as well as back-to-back region crowns.

Although it will be Jackson’s first season at the helm for the Tigers, he believes that his team is in one of the toughest regions in Class AAAAAA. Alcovy will face opponents like Woodward Academy and Jonesboro that have made deep runs in the playoffs in the past.

“We might be playing in one of the toughest regions in the entire state, so we know if we want to get to where we want to go,we have to compete with them,” Jackson said.

Jackson is looking for a major jump from reigning All-Region player, junior guard Nick Durham and sophomore guard Andre Jernigan to help lead the team.

“This year I expect Nick and Dre [Andre] to make the leap,” Jackson said. “Nick was an All Region player last year so that shouldn’t be a surprise answer. But Andre has really taken his game to the next level and he’s an absolute bucket getter.”

The Tigers will mainly be focusing on making the right play and outscoring their opponents on a night to night basis. Last year the Tigers averaged 63 points per game while giving up 67.8 points per game.

“We are trying to make great decisions and shoot a lot of threes but at the end of the day we just want to be really smart,” Jackson said. “One thing I have challenged our players to see if we can average 75 points per game.”

Durham and Jernigan believe in their new head coach because of the preparation and the attention to detail that Jackson has emphasized in the off season even though it’s a new man in charge.

“Coach Jackson has us working out 24/7 and having us in the gym to get better everyday,” Durham said. “He has us locked in everyday and we are learning how to stick together and play together.”

The Tigers will officially open up their season on the road to Dekalb County and take on the McNair Mustangs on Tuesday, Nov.14 at 7:30 p.m.