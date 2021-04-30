Stokes drafted No. 29 overall by Packers

Eric Stokes Jr. will once again be donning green duds.
The former Eastside and University of Georgia defensive back was drafted No. 29 overall by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. Following a stellar junior season, he continued to shoot up draft boards with lightning-quick 40-yard dash times, clocking a pair under 4.3 seconds.
Stokes quickly to social media to share his excitement following his selection.
"This is amazing!! Feels like a dream!" he said in a Tweet. "I'm ready to get to work Packer Nation!!! LETS GO!! #GoPackGo"
Recently asked in a Q & A with The Covington News what type of person an NFL team who selected him would be receiving, Stokes replied that they'd "get the same person that, I know for a fact, they’ve done their research on."
"You’re going to get a guy that you’re rarely going to hear [negative] things from," he said, "and you’re going to get a guy that’s competitive, hungry and pretty much like that.”
The Packers announced that Stokes will be wearing No. 21 next season.
