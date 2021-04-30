Stokes drafted No. 29 overall by Packers

Eric Stokes Jr. will once again be donning green duds.

The former Eastside and University of Georgia defensive back was drafted No. 29 overall by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. Following a stellar junior season, he continued to shoot up draft boards with lightning-quick 40-yard dash times, clocking a pair under 4.3 seconds.



Stokes quickly to social media to share his excitement following his selection.

"This is amazing!! Feels like a dream!" he said in a Tweet. "I'm ready to get to work Packer Nation!!! LETS GO!! #GoPackGo"

Standing at 6-foot-1, weighing 194 pounds, Stokes started all nine games for the Bulldogs last fall and recorded 20 tackles and four interceptions, returning a pair of the latter for touchdowns. He became the second cornerback to be taken in the first round by the Packers in the last four years, joining Jaire Alexander (2018).





Recently asked in a Q & A with The Covington News what type of person an NFL team who selected him would be receiving, Stokes replied that they'd "get the same person that, I know for a fact, they’ve done their research on."



"You’re going to get a guy that you’re rarely going to hear [negative] things from," he said, "and you’re going to get a guy that’s competitive, hungry and pretty much like that.”



The Packers announced that Stokes will be wearing No. 21 next season.