PREP FOOTBALL: Eagles joust Knights

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Eagles dominated on both sides of the ball against the Johnson Knights, en route to their second straight win, 47-7.



Eastside struck quickly on their opening possession, getting out to a 6-0 lead from a 55-yard pass from Dayton Green to Saabir Berrian, who racked up more than 100 receiving yards before the first quarter concluded.

Dayton Green found paydirt less than three minutes later, keeping it himself for a 15-yard score. Green would strike again on their next possession, connecting with Berrian again, this time for a 47-yard touchdown.

Kenai Grier then joined the fun with a 15-yard touchdown run of his own, and the Eagles led 27-0 after the first quarter.

Defensive struggles had been a theme for the Knights through their first three games, having allowed an average of 45 points per game.

The fireworks would continue into the second quarter, with Johnny Salter running it in from two yards out, giving Eastside a 34-0 lead, and tying their season-high point total they set last week against Alcovy.

The Knights did not pick up a first down until 8:33 remaining in the second quarter, after their first four possessions had been quick three-and-outs forced by the stingy Eagles defense.

Eastside took a 41-0 lead into halftime after Green connected with Ramon Hernandez for a 16-yard touchdown.

Green would not play in the second half, finishing with a stat line of 132 passing yards and four total touchdowns.

Eagles head coach Troy Hoff was proud of the way his quarterback performed Friday night.

“Every week he is getting better,” Hoff said. “The guys trust him, and it’s making him even more comfortable [each week].”

Anquez Cobb came into the game in the second half, pushing the ball into the endzone and extending the lead to 47-0 as they entered the fourth quarter.

The Eagles defense shut down the Knights for all four quarters, allowing a lone touchdown late in the fourth to cut their lead to 47-7, which would end up being the final score.

“Our defense is playing really aggressive football,” Hoff said. “We did not have a great (game) last week, so we challenged them, and they got after it tonight.”

The Eagles’ win gave them a 1-0 start to region play, and imporved their overall season record to 3-1. They will look to continue their winning ways at Sharp Stadium against the Apalachee Wildcats on Thursday, Oct. 8.