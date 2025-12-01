County-area softball players make 2025 All-Region teams

The 2025 softball season is in the books, and numerous county-area players ended their seasons with All-Region honors.

Alcovy Lady Tigers(Region 8-AAAAA)

In what was the first year with Marcus Smith as the team’s head coach, Alcovy finished the season with a handful of All-Regio players for Region 8-AAAAA.

Ra’Niya Smith ended her sophomore year as Alcovy’s lone First Team All-Region player.

Olivia Tomberlin and Paisley Tomberlin were both named to the Second Team All-Region.

Eastside Lady Eagles(Region 8-AAAA)

Along with earning the Class AAAA Championship on their way to a 32-2 season, the Lady Eagles finished with a long list of All-Region honors.

The list begins with senior and Georgia Tech commit Donee Morain, who was named as the Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year.

Seniors Eva Davis and Kylee Lawrence were named as the Region Co-Pitchers of the Year.

Fellow seniors Allie Vaughn and Savana Griffin were named to the First Team All-Region along with sophomore Ansley Hartman.

Jayah Johnson capped her freshman year off with First Team All-Region honors.

Senior catcher Cadence McCullough finished her final year with Second Team All-Region honors.

Newton Rams(Region 4-AAAAAA)

The Newton Lady Rams had a strong year in the second season under head coach Erica Johnson.

The team made it to the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs and a trio of Lady Rams earned All-Region honors for Region 4-AAAAAA.

Kassidy Scott finished her season with First Team All-Region honors as a pitcher.

First baseman Aaliyah Parsons wrapped up her senior season as a First Team All-Region player.

Utility-player London Parks wrapped up Newton’s All-Region honors with a spot on the First Team.

Social Circle Lady Redskins(Region 4A-Division I)

Social Circle ended its long season with another strong showing in the All-Region honors.

For the Lady Redskins, the honors begin with senior Kyla Head, who was named as the Region 4A-Division I Player of the Year.

Fellow senior Emily Turner was named as the Region Pitcher of the Year.

Audree Johnson, Natalie Vandenberg and Annie Jenkins all finished their seasons with a spot on the First Team All-Region.