County-area softball players earn GACA All-State honors

The postseason honors have continued to roll in for county-area softball players for the 2025 season.

Multiple Eastside Lady Eagles made the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association(GACA) All-StateTeam along with one of the Social Circle Lady Redskins top players.

The honors begin with Eastside senior Kylee Lawrnece, who was named as the GACA Class AAAA Pitcher of the Year.

Full list of honors:

Kylee Lawrence — GACA AAAA Pitcher of the Year

101 IP, 11-1 W-L, 1.6 ERA, 161 SO

Donee Morain(EHS) — GACA AAAA First Team All-State

.429 AVG, 1.134 OPS, 45 H, 22 RBI

Eva Davis(EHS) — GACA AAAA First Team All-State

.322 AVG, .806 OPS, 28 H, 19 RBI

Savanna Griffin(EHS) — GACA AAAA First Team All-State

.329 AVG, .845 OPS, 26 H, 22 RBI

Allie Vaughn(EHS) — GACA AAAA First Team All-State

.358 AVG, .965 OPS, 38 H, 27 RBI

Kyla Head(SCHS) — GACA A-D1 First Team All-State

.415 AVG, 1.260 OPS, 39 H, 26 RBI, 4 HR



