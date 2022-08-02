PREP SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Stronger than ever

COVINGTON, Ga. — When fans attend Alcovy softball games this upcoming season, they might notice a bigger swing of the bat, a louder pop in the glove and longer throws from the outfield. That is because the Lady Tigers have spent the offseason prioritizing their time in the weight room.

Head coach Miranda Lamb was intentional from the beginning of the offseason in implementing the weight room to the softball program’s preparation. By doing so, Lamb has noticed, not only a growth in the players’ strength, but in another facet of their game as well.

“I think it’s paying off,” Lamb said. “I’ve seen them hitting the ball harder all summer. And it helps with their discipline, too. You can’t mess around in the weight room, because it can be a dangerous place. So, I really think it’s helped a lot.”

Fueling the players’ desire to gain more strength this offseason has been Alcovy’s high aspirations it has set forth for 2022.

After ending a five-year drought from the postseason last year, the Lady Tigers aim toward, not only qualifying for the playoffs back-to-back seasons, but are also targeting the region championship.

“I don’t think [winning the region] is something that is unattainable for this group,” Lamb said. “The goal this summer is to go back [to the playoffs] and actually compete in the state playoffs. Not just show up and get our feet wet, but go in and make a name for ourselves.”

A new region awaits Alcovy, though, as they prepare for a new season ahead.

Joining Alcovy in Region 3-AAAAAA are Forest Park, Jonesboro, Lovejoy, Morrow, Mundy’s Mill and Woodward Academy. Rockdale County is the only returning region opponent for Alcovy from last year.

Alcovy’s regular season schedule commences on Aug. 4 in a non-region contest with Monticello at home. Its first region game will be a home matchup with Forest Park on Aug. 18.

Before getting wide eyed looking at a region championship and back-to-back playoff berths, though, Lamb has stressed all summer for her team to be detail-oriented. She believes that, if the players do that, success will come.

“Doing the little things right [has been the primary focus],” Lamb said. “Once they get the little things down — and I’m talking every single little thing like picking up trash out of the dugout before you leave — once we get the little things right the big things will start to pay off for us.”

Though the Lady Tigers graduated four seniors last year, underclassmen made considerable contributions to last season’s success. Now, those underclassmen are a year older with more experience. In fact, there have been many who have stepped up their games this offseason.

Kaitlyn Williams, Ashlyn Hoy, Alani Munoz, Mackenzie Parrott, CeCe Williams as well as the team’s two seniors, Alexis Hernandez and Tajah Jackson have Lamb confident in their ability to lead the Lady Tigers. But Lamb considers coaching this year’s squad a “blessing.”

“All these kids are good kids,” Lamb said. “I can’t say, ‘Oh that’s the bad one right there.’ They’re all good kids and that is a blessing. I know not every coach has that opportunity to coach good quality kids.”

All in all, there’s an excitement in the air surrounding Alcovy softball heading into a fresh season. The Lady Tigers are optimistic about their chances in 2022 and hope to achieve all of their goals.

Coupling that optimism, though, is a strong work ethic, which is just what Lamb wants to see.

“If we’re not here to get better every single day, then what are we doing?,” Lamb said. “We don’t want to stay stagnant. Doing the little things right and getting better every day will carry us far into October.”



