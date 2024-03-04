Makinzie Johnson to continue softball career at Georgia Highlands

Makinzie Johnson’s post-high school plans were made official last Friday inside Alcovy High School’s media center.

With family, teammates and coaches present, Johnson signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Georgia Highlands College.

Once the Lady Tiger put pen to paper, she stressed what this entailed for her career.

“Actually, me and coach Marcus [Smith] were talking and he was like, ‘Now since we’re up here at the high, now we got to go back to the low and figure this out and just keep on going and keep on pushing,’” Johnson said. “And my biggest thing right now is just keeping God first and let’s go. Let’s roll.”

Johnson was a four-year starter for Alcovy all as the team’s third baseman. From her sophomore to senior years, Johnson drilled nine home runs, had 96 RBIs and 129 putouts.

Across her career, Johnson received the 2021 Coaches Award, 2022 Golden Glove Award — she only made three errors that particular season — and the 2023 teammate award.

For the past two seasons, Johnson has been a contributor in the Lady Tigers capturing back-to-back Region 3-AAAAAA crowns.

Region 3-AAAAAA coaches also voted Johnson All-Region her junior and senior seasons. Additionally, Johnson was an All-Cov News honoree the past two seasons, too.

Johnson described how she has grown the past four years as a person and a player.

“I think, honestly, more valuable lessons are not about softball, they’re about life. And that’s what’s gotten me to where I am.

Now, Johnson will join the Georgia Highlands College softball program after she graduates from Alcovy High in May.

Johnson recalled attending one of the team’s camps as a main factor in her final decision.

“I hung out with the players there the whole time. Hung out, got to know [them], got to tour the campus and that was a really big thing to me,” Johnson said. “And it felt like I was already a part of them. And I know a few girls that are already going there that’s actually going there with me. So that was another big thing. You kind of know when you go and I felt comfortable.”

In addition to her softball aspirations, Johnson plans to pursue becoming a physical therapist and study exercise science.

Upon reflection, Johnson is grateful for her past four years spent as a Lady Tiger.

“I couldn’t put in words to express how much I love them and how much they impacted my life,” Johnson said. “I don’t think I would be here without coach Marcus, coach Raven [Smith] and [Miranda] Lamb. Like you hear my dad say, Marcus took a chance on me. Before I even got here, he took a chance on me.

“And…I’m here. I did it.”