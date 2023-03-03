Luv Llewellyn records noteworthy junior season with Lady Tigers

COVINGTON, Ga. — For the 2022-23 basketball season, the Alcovy Lady Tigers only had one junior on the roster: Luv Llewellyn. And, though she was the lone player in her class, she made quite the impact.

At season’s end, Llewellyn nearly averaged a double-double with 9.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game — both team highs.

Llewellyn highlighted an aspect of her game that seemed to really grow throughout this season.

“With the support of my family, coaches, and teammates, I would have to say that I’ve gained more confidence this season,” Llewellyn said. “Being more confident has allowed me to be more comfortable in my game on both ends of the court.”

But Llewellyn’s career started long before her days as a Lady Tiger.

The junior forward started playing basketball at six years old at the Newton County Recreation Department. Her favorite player is Kevin Durant because of “his versatility.”

Her own desire for the game, though, is what has kept Llewellyn interested all these years.

“Honestly from the moment I picked up the ball, I just knew that I wanted to continue playing,” Llewellyn said. “Ever since then, it’s been hard to put it down. The best thing about playing basketball is the excitement I feel when I’m on the court.”

The Lady Tigers finished at 13-12 overall with a 5-10 record in Region 3-AAAAAA

In retrospect, LeLlewellyn is proud of what the Lady Tigers accomplished.

“Overall we have had a pretty good season, one that we can walk away from with our heads held high,” Llewellyn said. “We accomplished one of our goals, which was to beat our previous season's record.”

Llewellyn pointed to the level commitment from all classification players as a difference maker this year, too.

Next time Llewellyn puts her Alcovy jersey on, though, she’ll be a junior no longer. Instead, she’ll be the senior leader. And, with this year’s seven-member senior class graduating, Llewellyn wants to do her part in leading the Lady Tigers forward.

“It’s bittersweet,” Llewellyn said. “I had the pleasure of playing with and learning from some of the most talented girls in the game. I’m hopeful that during my senior year I can lead my team in a way that makes them proud.”



