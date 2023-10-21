'The Black Swarm' leads Alcovy football in defensive battle





JONESBORO, Ga— "The Black Swarm" defense led the charge for the Alcovy Tigers (3-5, 2-3 Region 3-AAAAAA) as they defeated the Forest Park Panthers 47-0 on Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium.

After getting an interception in the final minute of the first quarter, the Tigers' defense got on the board on their next drive with a safety as the ball went over the punter's head into the end zone.

Both defenses controlled the game through the first half.

Both offenses were limited and held scoreless.

The Tigers second half is what propelled them to their second region win of the season.

The Panthers started their opening drive inside their own five-yard line, and "The Black Swarm" rose to the occasion as they forced their second safety of the game two plays in.

After a second score from Alcovy’s defense, the special teams wanted one of their own.

Senior wide receiver BJ Johnson returned the ensuing free kick by the Panthers to extend the lead to 11-0.

"The Black Swarm" caused another turnover on the following possession as they forced a fumble that was recovered by sophomore Kaeden Booker.

The fumble recovery set up Alcovy’s offense with their first scoring drive of the game.

Junior quarterback Patrick Lucero found Johnson for the touchdown to make it a 18-0 lead for the Tigers

Lucero threw for his second touchdown later in the quarter when he found Bernard Lackey for a 13-yard touchdown reception.

After getting their third safety of the night, "The Black Swarm" wanted one more big play.

Junior Jahmari Stephens scored the final touchdown for Alcovy as he got a pick-six inside the Panthers 10-yard line to seal the deal on the Tigers 47-0 win.

The Tigers' defense forced a total of three turnovers in the contest to go with their three safeties.

The Tigers will return to Homer Sharp Stadium as they take on the Jonesboro Cardinals next Friday at 7:30 p.m. Alcovy won last year’s matchup 16-12. The Cardinals are coming off a loss to the Woodward Academy War Eagles.