Big plays determine Alcovy football's fate in region opener loss against Mundy's Mill

COVINGTON, Ga. — In a matchup between two Tiger squads, only one reigned victorious. Mundy's Mill came to Sharp Stadium and downed Alcovy 42-12 in the Tigers' region opener.

It was Alcovy's susceptibility to the big play that ultimately decided the Tigers' fate.

Less than two minutes into the game, Mundy's Mill connected on a 43-yard touchdown. A successful two-point conversion put Alcovy trailing 8-0.

At the 4:03 mark of the opening quarter, Mundy's Mill had another long score. This time it was a 28-yard hookup to extend its lead 15-0.

But, in the early portion of the second quarter, the Tigers seemed to right the ship a little bit.

And it was thanks to Alcovy's special teams unit.

Just seven seconds into the second frame, Braxton Crawford nailed a 44-yard field goal. Then, a few moments later, Crawford pinned Mundy's Mill offense under the shadow of its own goal post at its own 8-yard line with a deep punt.

Three plays later, Mundy's Mill lined up to punt itself, but the snap went past its punter and through the back of the end zone resulting in a safety.

That sequence scored five straight points for the Tigers in seven minutes.

Despite the uphill climb, the Tigers kept battling, particularly right after halftime.

Alcovy received the second half kickoff with its drive beginning at its own 12-yard line. The Tigers drove 88 yards in four and half minutes to get the team’s only touchdown of the night.

Tyler Solomon, a freshman, punched the ball through Mundy’s Mill defense for a two-yard score.

At that point, Alcovy trailed by nine points and seemed to get its offense in a rhythm. However, the explosiveness of Mundy's Mill offense was too much for the Tigers to overcome.

In the second half, Mundy’s Mill added three more scores that were 23, 12 and one yard apiece. Those touchdowns help put the game away for Mundy’s Mill.

Now, Alcovy (1-3, 0-1) will look to bounce back in its second Region 3-AAAAAA contest of the season when Woodward Academy (3-1, 1-0) comes to Sharp Stadium Friday night.



