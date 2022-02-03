AOTW: Janae Hutcherson

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Jan. 22, the Alcovy Junior Varsity Lady Tigers competed in the New Rock League tournament and won it all going 12-1 on the season.

Freshman Janae Hutcherson was one of the leaders for this year’s team.

According to Hutcherson, winning the championship was a moment like no other.

“It was one of the best feelings I have ever experienced and witnessed,” Hutcherson said. “When the final buzzer went off, I looked at the scoreboard, there was a certain sensation that ran through my body.”

Hutcherson elaborated further stating that it was even more special seeing her family and friends in the stands cheering her on.

Additionally, the freshman guard recognized that her game has evolved since the beginning of this season.

Prior to the 2021-22 season, Hutcherson highlighted that she needed improvement in dribbling with her left hand, her jump shot and her overall ball-handling skills, too.

With her development, Hutcherson said she has become more sure of herself as a basketball player.

“There was a time when I wasn’t confident with taking it to the hole,” Hutcherson said laughing. “But that is no longer the case. I’m going full throttle, nothing but net.”

Hutcherson’s drive to improve her basketball skill set stems from her favorite subject, math.

Right now, she is taking Algebra 1 at Alcovy High School. Hutcherson’s love for math, in general, comes from solving problems.

But it goes further than that.

“After all, everything around us has to do with some sort of adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing,” Hutcherson said. “For instance money. Who doesn’t like counting money? Wouldn’t you say that’s fun?”

Even though Hutcherson is only a freshman, her aspirations for after high school are already formed.

She plans to keep developing as a basketball player to earn a scholarship to play college basketball in pursuit of a professional basketball career. Hutcherson has a backup plan, though, where she wants to become a veterinarian,