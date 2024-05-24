Alcovy Tigers battle with the Heritage Patriots in spring game

COVINGTON, Ga. — People got their first look at the 2024 Alcovy Tigers football team Friday, May 17 when they faced off against the Heritage Patriots.

The Tigers ultimately lost the spring game 21-7, but the Tigers’ starters outscored the Patriots starters 7-0.

Following the game, head coach Spencer Fortson was pleased with the effort from his starters in their first real game-action of the offseason.

“Right now, based on the first half we are looking good and going in the right direction with the varsity guys. That is what I am more pleased with,” Fortson said. “We got a guy at quarterback who hasn’t really been playing quarterback. He has stepped up into it and is a leader there.”

That new man behind center was Ayden Goddard.

Goddard showcased his athleticism on numerous plays to avoid the Patriots pass rush and keep plays alive.

On the Tigers’ first drive of the second quarter, Goddard put them ahead. Goddard found Ashton Hawkins in the corner of the endzone for a touchdown to put Alcovy ahead 7-0 after the field goal.

Goddard will look to take over a quarterback room that was previously held by former Tigers Patrick Lucero and PJ Wolfe, who both transferred out after the 2023 season.

Another bright spot for Fortson was the Tigers’ starting defense, who held Heritage scoreless during their time on the field.

“Definitely in the first half, our guys came out ready to play ball,” Fortson said. “We have a lot more experienced guys on the defensive side of the ball, and those guys came out and executed. They did everything we coached them to do all year long. Seeing those guys having success — that was the most important thing. We are young on the back end, all of those guys are new besides Kaeden Booker, we are young on the back end, more experienced in the front.”

The 2024 Tigers’ defense will include players such as Tim Griffin, Chase Thomas and Zavier Smith.

As he gears his team up for the summer workouts, Fortson’s goal is to keep developing in all facets.

“The guys are buying into what we have going on,” Fortson said. “That is the most important thing. We have kept high numbers since the start of January, so that is one of the ways we are getting better. We have been in the weight room getting bigger, faster [and] stronger.

“We are heading in the right direction. We are going to be able to get this film in and get an evaluation going on and be ready to move on from there.”