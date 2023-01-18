Alcovy girls basketball’s 3-point ball comes alive to generate cushion in crucial Region 3-AAAAAA win

COVINGTON, Ga. — Whenever an Alcovy player connects on a three-pointer, players and coaches on the bench get on their feet and do a special celebration. Suffice it to say that, throughout Tuesday's 67-44 win over Mundy's Mill, the bench celebrated early and often.

Senior T’Erica Smith got the three-point party started. She entered the game off the bench over halfway through the opening quarter and, before Mundy’s Mill knew it, Smith drained back-to-back three-pointers.

Fellow senior Kaila Fallen got in on the action, too, converting the Lady Tigers third straight three-pointer to close the first quarter.

The three-point fireworks carried over to the second quarter as well.

Kendall Banks, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, connected on two treys in the second. Then, DK Rudder got in on the action with a three-pointer herself. Tajah Jackson ended the first half three-point show.

By game's end, the Lady Tigers had nine successful three-point attempts.

Head coach Justin Hunter compared his team’s shooting night to Alcovy’s 88-58 win over Ola in the Omar Wimberly Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.

“Our execution was much better,” Hunter said. “It wasn’t quite the production we had against Ola in the championship game, but we weren’t far off. And that’s all we want. That’ll be the type of production we need against the giants of the region.”

Rudder led all scorers with 17 points followed by Banks and Smith who each scored 11. Jackson and Janae Hutcherson contributed seven points in the win.

Hunter stressed the importance of having multiple people chipping in each night.

“That is our MO,” Hunter said. “‘One team, one dream’ and everybody makes up the team. We’ll take the contributions however we can get it. We don’t need it from just one person or two, we’ll get it from across the board. That makes life easier.”

The Lady Tigers now improve to 12-6 with a 4-4 Region 3-AAAAAA record, which places them in fifth place behind Lovejoy.

They’ll take their two-game winning streak on the road Friday at Morrow High School and further the road trip at Jonesboro next Tuesday.