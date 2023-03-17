Alcovy baseball’s Region 3-6A schedule underway

COVINGTON, Ga. — Region 3-AAAAA play began this past week for the Alcovy Tigers with back-to-back matchups against Mundy’s Mill. The Tigers went 1-1 in the two matchups.

On Monday, Alcovy won at home 12-2 — a win that halted a two-game losing streak — but, two days later, it traveled to Mundy’s Mill and lost 4-2.

One of the main differences was the Tigers’ play at the plate.

In game one of the series, the team had a .448 batting average — its highest single game batting average of the 2023 season to this point — along with eight RBIs.

Rodgis Ponder led the charge going 4-for-4 along with five RBIs. Reece Payne went 4-for-4 with an RBI as well. Connor Merritt batted an additional two runs to assist in the Tigers’ run.

On the mound, Hunter Parker threw a complete game and gave up four hits, two earned runs and had six strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Alcovy’s average drastically dropped in round two with a team .231 batting average and only mustered one RBI.

CJ Salmon had the Tigers’ lone RBI after going 1-for-3 at the plate. Payne once again went perfect batting 2-for-2 along with Cooper Duncan’s 2-for-3 outing, which also featured a double.

Cooper Duncan registered 5.2 innings on the mound, gave up three earned runs and had seven strikeouts.

As a result, the Tigers begin their Region 3-AAAAAA schedule at .500 with their two-game series with Morrow up next.

Alcovy’s overall record is 7-5, which features wins against Jasper County, Loganville Christian, Southwest DeKalb, Eastside, Newton and Apalachee. It also dropped two close games against Athens Academy, losing each matchup by three or fewer runs.

Nevertheless, the Tigers’ season is still young and they have six more Region 3-AAAAAA series left with a few more non-region tests sprinkled in during the second half of the season.

The Tigers’ two-game series against Morrow will begin at home Friday, March 17 at 5:55 p.m. and next Monday, March 20, Alcovy hits the road to close the series out.



