HICE: It’s still Biden’s border crisis

Even as the situation on the southern border continues to deteriorate, the Biden Administration is still downplaying or oftentimes ignoring the crisis.

Neither President Joe Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris – who was tapped 78 days ago to lead the crisis response – have even visited the border!

Instead, President Biden is traveling abroad in the United Kingdom and Europe. Meanwhile, the vice president has just returned from a trip through Central America, where she claims to have been “dealing with root causes” of the border crisis. If she truly wanted to uncover the “root causes,” she never had to leave Washington… The #BidenBorderCrisis was caused entirely by the reckless “open border” policy decisions made in the White House. President Trump left his successor a safe and secure southern border – an inheritance that Biden has trashed in just a few months.

It’s shocking that the vice president refuses to see firsthand the crisis that she is supposedly managing for the Biden Administration. I toured the border last month to see for myself the humanitarian catastrophe and national security nightmare there, which I documented in a recent newsletter.

Since President Biden took office in January, the number of illegal border crossers encountered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents has skyrocketed. 180,034 individuals were apprehended by CBP in May alone – an eye-popping increase of 674% from May 2020. Furthermore, last month was the third straight month with over 170,000 apprehensions.

The border has not seen so much illegal traffic in over 20 years.

These statistics are alarming, but what’s even more disturbing is that there’s no sign that this is slowing down.

While Vice President Harris pays the crisis lip-service by telling Central Americans, “do not come,” the administration still refuses to make the obvious policy changes desperately needed to reverse this crisis.

Ultimately, this Central America trip was a pathetic attempt by the vice president to pretend she cares, but her disingenuous effort isn’t fooling anyone. Until she visits the border to see the crisis firsthand, we all know that she isn’t serious about solving it.

Ignorance isn’t bliss, Madam Vice President.

Rep. Jody Hice represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, including Newton and portions of 24 other counties, in the U.S. House.









