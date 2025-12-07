CARROLL: My 2025 Christmas Playlist is here

Since the Christmas season now begins the day after Halloween (don't blame me, it wasn't my idea), we've been hearing holiday tunes for several weeks now. In the stores, Andy Williams frequently reminds us, “It's the MOST wonderful time.....of the YEAAARRR!”

And you know what? When it comes to music, he has a point. As a child of the 1960s, Andy is a big part of my Christmas memories. Each holiday season, we looked forward to his Christmas specials, loaded with fake snow, warm fireplaces, skating rinks, and, of course, lots of kids. Andy's kids, his nephews and nieces, and at least a half-dozen Osmonds.

Andy is among the highlights of my Christmas playlist on YouTube. He's the only person who should be allowed to sing “Happy Holiday,” a perfect showcase for his smooth voice. Who else could sing these lyrics? “So hoop-de-do and dickory dock, and don't forget to hang up your sock, 'cause just exactly at twelve o'clock, he'll be coming down the chimney, down.”

His fellow crooner Dean Martin sang all the holiday songs too, but the one that endures has nothing to do with mangers, reindeer, Santa, or even Christmas in general. “It's a Marshmallow World” celebrates the scenery of snow, along with a sun that “is red like a pumpkin head, shining, so your nose won't freeze.” But Dean has so much fun singing it, you get the feeling his egg nog may have been generously spiked prior to the recording session.

Also, from the 50s and 60s era, “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” never gets old. In addition to being a catchy tune, keep in mind that it was recorded by 13-year-old Brenda Lee, and became the nation's number-one song within weeks of its release. What's even more remarkable is that 65 years later, it topped the charts again, giving Brenda the rare honor of being the youngest and oldest singer to hit number one with a Christmas song.

The ageless Darlene Love first recorded “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” in 1963, and it has gotten more popular ever since. During David Letterman's long run in late-night TV, Darlene closed his Christmas Eve shows with that song 21 times until he signed off in 2014. Since then, she has performed the show-stopper on “The View,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and other shows. Now 84, she still belts it out, and my Christmas season isn't complete without her.

Most of the top holiday hits on my list are holly-jolly jingle bell songs, but I also love some of the sacred songs. “O Holy Night” is based on a poem dating back to 1843, and has been recorded thousands of times. Pretty much every pop star you can name has gone for that high note at the end, some more successfully than others. My favorite version is by Carrie Underwood during her 2020 HBO “My Gift” special. Simply put, she was born to sing that song. Look for it on YouTube. It has become a Christmas Eve tradition in our home.

Mannheim Steamroller is best known for taking traditional Christmas songs and turning them into big productions. Lots of brass, strings, and orchestral parts accompanied by synthesizers. But if I could only pick one of their songs, it's their haunting arrangement of “Silent Night (Stille Nacht)” based on an 1818 German poem. I don't cry much, but when the violins come in, I'm a puddle. It just might be the most beautiful piece of music you hear this season.

I round out my playlist with a variety of holiday sounds. “Blue Christmas” by Elvis (he never sounded better), “Merry Christmas Darling” by Karen Carpenter (perfection, as always), “Do You Hear What I Hear” by Bing Crosby (hurriedly recorded just days before Christmas 1963, and an instant bestseller), “Let it Snow” by Rod Stewart (who knew Rockin' Rod could be that smooth?), “Mary Did You Know” by Kenny Rogers and Wynonna Judd (beautifully written by Mark Lowry, best known for his comedy), and “I'll Be Home for Christmas” (my favorite rendition is by Brett Eldredge).

Did I leave out your favorite? Maybe I should do Volume Two next year. Merry Christmas!

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his latest book is "I Won't Be Your Escape Goat," available from his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com