Mrs. Willie Bell McGee was born on October 1, 1929 to the late Mrs. & Mrs. Robert (Roberta) Williams. Later she married Mr. Roosevelt McGee. She entered eternal rest on May 4, 2020. A service was held Saturday, May 9, 2020, 3 P.M. at Springfield Memorial Gardens.

Willie Bell was predeceased by her children, Genie McGee and Willie McGee; siblings, Paul Williams, Jessie Williams, Jerry Williams, Cora Bell Smith and Joe Williams.

Mrs. Willie Bell was a tiny frame woman that you thought was quiet as a mouse, but she had a way of saying things that were going to either make you laugh or cry. And, she could look at you like she could see right through you.

She loved to sing those Old Gospel Hymns. You could find her and the late Rufus McGee, the love of her life singing all the time, him on guitar and then singing. She loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart. She was a great cook. She was a family person and showed them much love.

She leaves to cherish her memories children, Mrs. Rosa Mae Wright, and Ms. Betty Turk; grandchildren, Mr. & Mrs. Michael (Flortacia) Banks, Ms. Shelah Turk, Mr. & Mrs. Robert (Carol) Hopson, Mr. & Mrs. Troy Wright; one sister, Mrs. Estella Shy; nine grandchildren, six great great grandchildren and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.