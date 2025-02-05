Obituary: Homer Parker Borders

Homer Parker Borders, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2025, at the age of 82 in Athens, Georgia. Born on August 17, 1942, in LaGrange, Georgia, he was a cherished son to the late Martha and Homer Borders. Homer was a loving husband to his wife, Pattie Newton Borders, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Luci and Steve Leach, and Cindy and Jason Waasdorp. His grandchildren, Parker, Andrew, Anna, Lucas, and Leo, will fondly remember their grandfather's love and kindness. Also mourning his loss is his sister, Judy Suckman and nephews, Brian and Kevin. He was a graduate of LaGrange High School, attended LaGrange College, and graduated from the University of Georgia. He spent his career with the Georgia Department of Transportation and retired in 1996. A respected member of the First Presbyterian Church of Covington and a former elder of the congregation, Homer lived a life of faith and service. He volunteered many years at the Covington Food Pantry and loved trips to the beach and spending time with his friends and neighbors. Family was the cornerstone of his life; he loved nothing more than being in their company. His last years were spent at Presbyterian Village in Athens, GA, where he continued to make new friends and bring a smile to everyone he met. Homer will be remembered as a loving, kind, and generous man—the embodiment of a life well-lived. His gentle spirit and warm heart have left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Borders will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2025, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Neely Rentz-Lane officiating and interment following in New Covington Cemetery, in Covington. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, one hour prior to his service, from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M.