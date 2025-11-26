Obituary: Ben F. Hendricks

Ben F. Hendricks passed away peacefully on November 22, 2025. Ben, the youngest of three children, was born on February 11, 1940 to Wilma Campbell Hendricks and Herbert Crump Hendricks. Ben graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Engineering in 1963, the same year that he married Elizabeth (Libby) Murphree, whom he met while attending Auburn. In his early career as an industrial engineer and plant manager, Ben and Libby lived in Abbeville, SC, Alma, GA and LaGrange, GA, and had two daughters, Amy and Rebecca.

At the age of 33, Ben began pursuing a law degree at Atlanta Law School, commuting three nights a week while working full-time. He passed the bar exam in 1976 and in 1978 moved the family to Covington, GA. There he enjoyed a long career in law, serving as a partner in several practices and as a magistrate judge for over 20 years.

Ben served his country in the South Carolina National Guard and was a member of the United Methodist Church his entire life. Active in the Covington First United Methodist Church for all the years they lived in Covington, Ben and Libby prioritized giving back in a myriad of ways. A classical music afficionado, Ben was instrumental in the founding of the Porter Performing Arts Center and Newton County Concert Association. A member of the church chancel choir for many years, Ben also shared his beautiful bass in the Oxford Vocal Ensemble, which performed in many venues including the Biltmore House.

A voracious reader, Ben remained interested in, and widely knowledgeable about, a range of topics, including World War II, aviation, sailing, European history and classical music. A licensed pilot for many years, Ben was able to identify airplanes by sight and sound since his childhood. When sailing became an interest, Ben built his own boat. A master woodworker, Ben leaves behind many beautiful works that he designed and built in his workshop, including the cross in the Covington FUMC sanctuary.

Ben and Libby enjoyed a number of trips with friends and family, and treasured time with their three granddaughters. Ben cherished his 59-year marriage, and cared for his wife through her final years at their home. He volunteered at Piedmont Newton Hospital several days a week until shortly before his passing. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his treasure trove of stories, an innate curiosity and an unwavering commitment to his family, friends and community.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Johnson, his daughters Amy Locklear and Rebecca Pelaez, his son-in-law Mark Pelaez, his granddaughters Emily Pelaez, Haley Locklear and Ava Pelaez, and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral for Mr. Hendricks will be held at 2:30 PM Friday, November 28, 2025, at The Covington First United Methodist Church with The Reverend Doctor Douglas Gilreath officiating. Interment will follow at Covington City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Community Food Pantry. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with these services.