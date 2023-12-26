Kathryn Polk Bouchillon passed away peacefully at her home on December 14, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born on May 8, 1939 and was preceded in death by her parents Luther S. Polk and Hazel Shy Polk and her sister Julia Ozburn and brother Steve Polk. On December 20, 1959, she married the love of her life W. C. (Buck) Bouchillon Jr. Together they enjoyed 41 years of love and laughter. They enjoyed spending time with their many friends at social gatherings and traveling to Georgia football games. She was a great caregiver to Buck until his passing on New Year’s Day, 2000. In her later years she enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, having them over at the pool or cooking meals for them. She also enjoyed growing flowers, shopping and spending time on the phone with friends and family. She was always quick-witted and never afraid to share her opinion with anyone. A lifelong resident of Newton County, she dedicated over 40 years of her life as an office manager for Dr. James W. Purcell and later for Dr. Anthony D’Almeida. She is survived by her sons Billy Bouchillon (Kathy) and Luther Bouchillon (Heidi). Grandchildren Katie Bouchillon Curtis, Drew Bouchillon (Amy), Kyle Bouchillon (Ashley), Ashlei Bouchillon Atha (Blake), Kaitlyn Bouchillon Berry (Jake), Hunter Bouchillon, David Leifels (Lauren), John Leifels (Alivia), Michael Leifels (Lana), Jordan Leifels (Kylan), 17 great grandchildren and her loyal companion Nacho.

Funeral services for Mrs. Bouchillon will be held at 2 o’clock Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Judge Sammy Ozburn officiating. Interment will follow at Lawnwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, 1405 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA 30322 or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.