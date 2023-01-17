Services for Julia White Clements were held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at James Paschal Missionary Baptist Church, 651 GA 142, Covington, Georgia 30014. Pastor Dwayne A. Stephens, Officiating & Eulogist, assisted by others.



On February 23, 1931, Julia White was born to the late Mr. and Mrs. Willie Burt (Mamie) White. She was the seventh child, a twin, of 10 sisters and brothers.

Julia joined the Early Hope Baptist Church and gave her life to Christ at an early age. She married the late Willie Hue Smith, and they welcomed four children, Huel, Linda Gail, Vanessia Dale, and Wanda Michelle. She later married the late Jesse Clements, Sr. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother of four generations.

She served faithfully at James Paschal Missionary Baptist Church on the Mother’s Board until her health failed her. She had a servant’s heart and served her pastor and the church well.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Burt and Mamie White; her siblings, Homer White, Perry White, Elsie Johnson, Lucious White, Bill White, Marvin White and Jewel Johnson; her children, Huel Smith and Linda Reid Cobb.

On December 31, 2022, at 11:13 a.m., Julia peacefully departed this earth with her children and grandchildren by her side.

As did her siblings before her, Julia leaves a legacy of love, strength, generosity, and faith to comfort and consume her family. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Ms. Vanessia Weaver, Mr. & Mrs. Clifford (Michelle) McKnight, and Ms. Lelia Foster; her grandchildren, Ms. Harriett Reid, Mr. Markus Reid, Mr. & Mrs. Johnnie (Yvette) Moore, Mr. Quevas Reid, Mr. & Mrs. JeVarra (Candice) Martin, Mr. & Mrs. Ray (Shante’) Black, Miss Courtney McKnight and Mr. Pierre Williams; 13 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren, along with two sisters, Ms. Helen Floyd and Mrs. Annie Vason, two sisters in-law, Mrs. Bertha Mae White and Mrs. Threadis White, her best friends, Mrs. Mamie Green and Mrs. Rethia Smith, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Interment was in Flat Shoals Cemetery, Covington, Georgia 30016

The family of the late Mother Julia W. Clements would like to thank you for your expressions of love and support during our time of bereavement. A special thank you to Longleaf Hospice, Ms. Petra and Ms. Blandine, Dr. Lanclos, family, friends, and James Paschal Missionary Baptist Church. May God continue to richly bless each of you.