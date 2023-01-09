Fred Taylor, of Covington, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the age of 86. Mr. Taylor was a Covington Resident for 28 years where he was a member of East Newton Baptist Church. He was a truck driver for the city of Atlanta and retired from McLean Trucking and Yellow Freight. Mr. Taylor enjoyed watching NASCAR and tinkering with small engines. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his parents, William Omer, Sr., and Rubye Elizabeth Taylor; sisters, Rubye Griffin, Evelyn Muggridge; brothers, W.O. Taylor, Jr., Terry Taylor.



Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Dell (White) Taylor; daughter, Cheryl Azar (Victor); son, Ryan Taylor (Tracey); grandchildren, Tyler Azar, Austin Taylor, Alexa Taylor, Amelia Taylor; great-grandchildren, Owen Azar, Julia Azar, Grady Azar; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Taylor will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Mark Yearwood and Pastor Danny Sorrells officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Wednesday, January 4, from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to East Newton Baptist Church, 11290 Hwy 278, Covington, GA 30014.

