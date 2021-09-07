Work begins tonight on resurfacing Covington to Madison stretch of I-20

COVINGTON, Ga. — Work is scheduled to start tonight, Sept. 7, on two connected projects to resurface I-20 travel lanes in both directions for 20 miles between Covington and Madison.

Georgia Department of Transportation announced the roadwork totaling $8.4 million will begin at 9 p.m. in Morgan County.

The project runs from Exit 93 at Industrial Park Boulevard/John Williams Highway in Newton County, to Exit 113 at Georgia Hwy. 83 in Morgan County. Westbound closures are planned, GDOT announced.

E.R. Snell Contractor will oversee milling operations to remove the current riding layer removal beginning tonight at 9, going westbound from the Madison end and working toward Covington, the release stated.

All work is 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to mitigate delays because 35,000 to 48,000 vehicles travel on the stretch of I-20 daily, the release stated.

Snell’s subcontractor, Miller Group, plans to mill seven days a week. Milling surfaces are required to sit at least 48 hours before covering, so drivers will see uneven surfaces during the project.

Due to temperature requirements, paving operations should likely end in late October and pick back up in spring 2022.

This project is replacing the current Open Graded Friction Course (OGFC) surface with new.

Benefits of OGFC as a thin, permeable asphalt layer include roadway friction and less water buildup as rain drains through the material and off the roadway, the release stated.