Two arrested in Newton County as part of missing children rescue operation

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two people were charged in Newton County among nine total suspects following a two-week operation this month in Atlanta and Macon to rescue endangered missing children.

The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit, in conjunction with the agency’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Georgia state and local agencies, led Operation Not Forgotten, a news release stated.

A Marshals Service spokesman said two arrests were made in Newton County:

• Kirk Waters, who was charged with felon in possession of a firearm;

• Trevonte Shareef, charged with interference with custody and obstruction.

The operation resulted in the rescue of 26 children, the safe location of 13 children and the arrest of nine criminal associates, the release stated.

Other local arrests included:

• Moradeyo Amos Bandele, arrested in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on a warrant out of Conyers for a charge of rape;

• Trayon Moore, arrested in DeKalb County on warrants for charges of Sex Trafficking and Probation Violation.

Some other arrests were in Columbus and Jasper on charges of Human Trafficking, Enticing of a Minor for Indecent Purposes, Enticement of a Minor for Solicitation, and a Registered Sex Offender arrested for Probation Violation.

The 26 warrants cleared included 19 arrest warrants for a total of nine individuals arrested, some of whom had multiple warrants, the release stated.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is fully committed to assisting federal, state, and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children, in addition to their primary fugitive apprehension mission,” said Donald Washington, director of the Marshals Service.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a posting on Facebook, “As a result of this operation, our office assisted the U.S. Marshals Service and the GBI in placing additional victims in rehabilitation centers, and, to date, we have developed three new cases with multiple trafficking suspects.

“Most importantly, this operation rescued 39 young individuals. Children who were not given a fair shake to begin with. Children who may have fallen through the cracks had it not been for the dedicated efforts of the law enforcement officials who worked this operation.”



