Johnson Qualifies for Re-Election in 2024

DECATUR, Ga. – On Monday, March 4, 2024, Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) made it official by qualifying to run for his tenth term in Georgia’s Fourth Congressional District.

“I am proud of my strong record in Congress,” he said. “I look forward to meeting new voters, constituents and continuing to work for the people of Georgia’s Fourth Congressional District,” Johnson said.

Since 2007, Rep. Johnson has helped bring billions of dollars in federal investments for COVID-19, schools, transportation projects, small businesses, public safety, veterans, and seniors. From his main district office in Stonecrest, he has worked to help secure more than $90 million for constituents seeking help with specific federal agencies such as the IRS, Social Security, VA and the Small Business Administration.

As a senior member of the Democratic Caucus, Hank is known for his work on police and court reform, consumer protection, civil and voting rights, First Amendment rights, environmental protection, and renewable energy.