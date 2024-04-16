Brian Strickland Commends Long-term Solution to Address Train Stoppage in McDonough and Locust Grove

ATLANTA – Sen. Brian Strickland (R–McDonough) issued a statement today commending the collaborative effort between the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and Norfolk Southern Corporation to address train stoppages in McDonough and Locust Grove in Henry County.

“I commend GDOT and Norfolk Southern for hearing the concerns our community raised about trains blocking intersections in McDonough and Locust Grove over the past couple of years,” said Sen. Strickland. “Last year, we joined with Norfolk Southern and announced a temporary fix where longer trains were relocated to another track. However, this new siding will create a long-term solution by allowing space for trains to pace while traffic flows through Henry County.”

GDOT recently announced a partnership with Norfolk Southern Corporation to fund freight rail improvements in Henry County. Norfolk Southern received an $8.4 million grant for their McDonough passing track improvement project, as part of the newly created Georgia Freight Rail Program. The project, estimated to cost $21 million in total, aims to more than double the current rail length on Norfolk Southern’s Atlanta South District passing track, connecting Macon and Atlanta in Henry County.

This initiative is a crucial step towards enhancing the efficiency of the freight rail corridor, connecting the Georgia Port Authority Garden City Terminal and the metro Atlanta area. By expanding the rail length, the project is expected to reduce road crossings blocked by trains, contributing to improved traffic flow and safety in the region.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. He represents the 17th Senate District which includes all of Morgan and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton County. Sen. Strickland may be reached by phone at 404.463.6598 or by email at brian.strickland@senate.ga.gov.