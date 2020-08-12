Newton search team recovers victim from Alcovy River

A Newton County rescue team this afternoon called off a search for a teen who was reported missing after disappearing beneath the waters of the Alcovy River Tuesday.

The rescue team, however, recovered the body of Antonio Perry, 38, of Covington, today about 2:30 p.m.

Rescuers stopped searching when a thunderstorm with lightning rolled in to the area. The team will resume the search Thursday, said spokeswoman Caitlin Jett of the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office was assisting in the search after the 14-year-old and Perry reportedly disappeared in the river at Factory Shoals Park in south Newton County Tuesday. Searchers looked for the two until Tuesday night and resumed the search this morning.

No other details were immediately available.