Lendmark Financial expands Covington operations center

COVINGTON, Ga. — Lendmark Financial Services recently announced the remodeling and expansion of its operations center in Newton County to combine its Covington operations teams into one office.

As a result of the move, Lendmark Financial’s office building on 2118 Usher Street is expected to support more than 150 employees by Sept. 21.

Lendmark Financial is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga., but its largest employment base resides in Covington as one of Newton County’s largest employers. The company’s operations staff — made up of the operations leadership and personnel and centralized operations support center members — was previously divided between two locations.

The expansion and remodeling will allow the company to occupy its entire centralized operations support center staff at the Usher Street location.

“With the current economic crisis, we’re grateful to be in a position to provide jobs and an excellent office facility in the Covington area,” Bobby Aiken, CEO of Lendmark Financial Services, stated in a press release. “Consumers need ready access to household credit options, particularly when many of them are up against financial challenges in these uncertain times, and our operations building expansion enables us to better synchronize our staff and serve more people facing life events.”

The 36,100-square-foot office received an abundance of renovations during the project, including new exterior paint, new interior carpet and redesigned bathrooms and break rooms. Lendmark Financial’s parking lot has also been sealed and restriped.

