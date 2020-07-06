Kemp launches 'Georgia Safety Promise' to encourage practice of COVID-19 guidelines

In an effort to keep businesses open and help the public stay safe, Gov. Brian P. Kemp urged residents and businesses Monday to continue following COVID-19 safety guidelines through a new campaign called Georgia Safety Promise.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19, we want to ensure Georgia businesses and the public are abiding by public health guidance in order to keep Georgia healthy and open for business,” Kemp stated. “The Georgia Safety Promise is a pledge between business owners and and the public to join together to maintain a safe environment following Georgia Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines.

“By working together, we can continue to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians,” the governor added.

Businesses that commit to the Georgia Safety Promise voluntarily agree to follow the latest guidelines from the Governor’s Office and the Georgia Department of Public Health, Kemp said, which calls for the promotion of social distancing, wearing face coverings, cleaning surfaces, and washing and sanitizing hands.

Kemp said business that agreed to participate would receive a variety of resources to help share the message of safety.

Residents may also commit to the Georgia Safety Promise by following the guidelines in place and supporting businesses that have committed to the promise.

“Under the leadership of Gov. Kemp, and with the full support and engagement of the business community and the public, we will continue to work collaboratively to keep Georgia open for business while safeguarding the health of all Georgians,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “The promise to practice social distancing, to wear a face covering in public, and to wash your hands is a small commitment that will have a powerful, positive impact on the future of our state.”

Karen Bremer, CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association, said it was “vital” for businesses to do all they could to ensure consumer and employee confidence — including committing to the Georgia Safety Promise.

“Businesses can think of the Georgia Safety Promise as a complimentary marketing asset that will help communicate your commitment to your patrons’ health and well-being,” Bremer said. “When you submit your declaration, you will receive a toolkit that includes social media graphics and sample posts, a sample press release announcement, and a downloadable decal that you can display to the public. I hope every business in Georgia takes advantage of this opportunity and, in turn, sees a growth in sales and overall customer confidence.”

To commit to the pledge and to learn more about the Georgia Safety Promise, visit GeorgiaSafetyPromise.com.

As of Monday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Health confirmed there had been a total of 97,064 COVID-19 cases across the state, 2,878 deaths, a total of 11,919 hospitalizations and a total of 2,441 ICU admissions.

In Newton County, there were 734 total confirmed cases, 95 hospitalizations and 12 deaths.