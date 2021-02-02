Ice skating rink to remain open in Covington through Feb. 21

COVINGTON, Ga. — People near and far will have a little more time to enjoy the ice rink set up at Legion Field.

The Covington City Council unanimously voted Monday, Feb. 1, to extend its contract with Ice Days and allow the Conyers-based company to continue operation through Feb. 21. The ice rink was originally supposed to only be in town through Feb. 15.

The covered 5,500-square-foot ice rink is available for all ages to enjoy; however, anyone under the age of 13 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Adult skaters can enjoy two hours of ice time for just $12 while kids can skate for $10. The rink will also be available for team building activities, birthday parties and private events.

More information on the ice rink can be found here.