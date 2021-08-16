Heavy rain, gusty winds expected in Newton County

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected today and tonight in anticipation of Tropical Storm Fred moving through Newton County, according to the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Fred moves into the area late tonight bringing additional tropical rainfall. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for late tonight into Wednesday morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main hazards although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, according to the NWS.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. Low around 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Rainfall early Tuesday morning will spread across the area through the day with 2 to 5 inches of rain expected through the flash flood watch, with isolated heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of likely saturated soils will lead to flash flooding, the NWS reported.

On Tuesday, showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 80. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday night, showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

As Fred moves through, additional bands of rainfall may cause training of storms through Wednesday morning that may exacerbate or lead to additional flash flood issues.

The remnants of Fred will affect the area through Wednesday morning with heavy rain and possible flooding as the main hazards.