State Board of Education members to host public hearings in Madison, Conyers

The two State Board of Education members representing Newton County will host public hearings Tuesday, May 18.

Board members Stan DeJarnett and Lisa Kinnemore will lead the public hearings in Madison and Conyers for residents of the 4th and 10th congressional districts.

To determine which congressional district you live in, visit: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative.



Kinnemore will host a public hearing for residents of the 4th Congressional District, which includes the western half of Newton County.

The meeting is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. at Rockdale County High School, 1174 Bulldog Circle, Conyers. Georgia’s 4th Congressional District includes the western half of Newton and all or part of three other counties.

DeJarnett will host a public hearing for residents of the 10th Congressional District, which includes eastern Newton County.

The meeting is set for 7 to 8 p.m. at the Morgan County Board of Education, 1065 East Ave., Madison.

Georgia’s 10th Congressional District includes the eastern half of Newton County and all or part of 24 other Georgia counties.

The purpose of the hearings is to hear comments and feedback from interested residents within the respective congressional districts regarding K-12 public education.

Those wishing to speak should sign in upon arrival. For more information, please contact SBOEadmin@doe.k12.ga.us.

The Georgia Department of Education does not discriminate on the basis of disability in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities.

Individuals who need assistance or auxiliary aids for participation in this public forum are invited to make their needs known to SBOEadmin@doe.k12.ga.us no later than 72 hours before the scheduled event.