Snapping Shoals awards $15,000 in grants to Newton County Teachers

Snapping Shoals EMC recently awarded $15,000 in grants to Newton County School System teachers through the co-op’s Bright Ideas program. The grants, which are allocated from unclaimed capital credit funds, are designed to help teachers who wish to extend educational opportunities and activities for students by developing student interests and abilities.

According to Chris Wood, Snapping Shoals EMC Vice President of External Affairs & Economic Development, the grants are provided through unclaimed capital credits.

“Electric cooperatives like Snapping Shoals EMC operate on a not-for-profit basis. This allows us to return our margins, which are revenues collected in excess of our expenses, to the co-op’s members as capital credits,” Wood explained. “Capital credits are retained by the cooperative for a while to be used as a source of funding for the construction of new lines and other utility expenses. They are paid to the members when it is financially sound to do so and when approved by our Board of Directors. Despite all our efforts to locate past members, there are always those we cannot locate. The unclaimed capital credit funds are used to support SSEMC’s educational programs, such as Bright Ideas and scholarships, as well as other community projects.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Snapping Shoals EMC for their unwavering commitment to education and their generous support of our teachers,” said Shakila Henderson-Baker, Chair of the Newton County Board of Education. “Snapping Shoals EMC has been a reliable and supportive Partner in Education for many years, and their contributions have made a significant difference in the lives of our students and teachers. The funds provided through unclaimed capital credits have enabled our educators to expand educational opportunities and develop innovative activities that inspire our students and nurture their talents.”

“We are truly fortunate to have such a community-minded organization like Snapping Shoals EMC in our corner,” said Abigail Coggin, vice-chair of the Board of Education.” Their continued support exemplifies their commitment to the betterment of our community and the success of our students. On behalf of the Newton County School System, I want to express our sincere appreciation for their ongoing generosity, which enhances the educational experience for our students and strengthens our entire community. Thank you, Snapping Shoals EMC, for being a generous and supportive Partner in Education.”

Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation is a consumer-owned electric cooperative providing electric service to approximately 95,000 homes and businesses in an eight-county area. Most of the utility’s service area is in Newton, Rockdale and Henry counties. Portions of DeKalb, Butts, Walton, Morgan and Jasper counties are also included. The company’s headquarters is on Brown Bridge Road in Newton County.



