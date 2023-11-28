Newton Education Foundation celebrates relaunch

NEWTON COUNTY — Newton Education Foundation (NEF) celebrated its relaunch Tuesday morning by hosting a welcome breakfast for Dr. Duke Bradley III, recently appointed superintendent of the Newton County School System (NCSS).

Following the breakfast, a ribbon cutting officially marked the relationship between the foundation and NCSS.

NEF will relaunch its efforts with the “All in for Kids” campaign, which is a fundraising effort to help Newton County schools remove obstacles to learning, expand educational opportunities and support teachers in meeting the needs of all students.

Gail Rothman was recently hired as interim executive director of NEF to help with the relaunch, too. She has prior experience in education foundation.

“We look forward to building a strong partnership with Newton County Schools under the visionary leadership of Dr. Duke Bradley III, and to engaging individuals, small businesses and industry to come together in support of students,” Rothman said. “Our aim is to ensure that every corner of Newton County sees the foundation as a game-changer for the schools and the students.”

Bradley shared his thoughts on NEF’s relaunch as well.

"Education is the key to unlocking the true potential of every child, and the Newton Education Foundation plays a vital role by providing crucial resources to our schools,” Bradley said. “The foundation understands that educating children is a shared responsibility — and that when residents and businesses invest in the next generation, we can empower our students to succeed and create a brighter future.”

One of the original founders of NEF, Loucy Hay said it is an “exciting time for the foundation.”

“After 14 years of providing grants to Newton County Schools, we are ready to take the foundation to the next level by expanding our base of support and funding larger strategic initiatives. We know that great schools build great communities.”

Founded in 2009 and based in Covington, The Newton Education Foundation is an independent non-profit that puts community resources to work for children so they can achieve academic and personal success by removing obstacles, providing opportunities that deepen learning, supporting teachers and strengthening community initiatives.