Newton County Special Olympics experiences ‘a great year’

The 48th annual Special Olympic track and field week was celebrated last week in Newton County.

Everything was held at Sharp Stadium with the opening ceremony kicking off all events on Thursday, March 21. Then, on March 25, 27 and 28, the track and field events took place for the various schools and grade levels.

LaTrelle Cawthon — the Special Olympic coordinator — said it was a “great year.” But she also stressed the week’s events would not be possible with the support of so many.

Cawthon mentioned the assistance of the Covington Police Who Care, Newton County Schools teachers, United Way, Ryan Norton of Covington Rental, city of Covington’s and Newton County’s respective fire departments as well as the National EMS. The Newton County Water Authority supplied the “water monster.”

Berry’s Tree Farm, Holifield Farm and Knights of Columbus provided help, too, along with the Newton County Schools’ facilities and other departments.

All three local high schools — Alcovy, Eastside and Newton — and the Newton College and Career Academy had several volunteers show up to help out. Cawthon recognized each high schools’ cheerleading squads as well as schools’ football and basketball teams and Beta Clubs.

Cawthon acknowledged the significance of having student volunteers for this event.

“I have to thank those administrators for letting them come,” Cawthon said. “It runs so much smoother having those buddies with them, because they can help lead them to their events and awards and things like that.”

Cawthon was grateful for the entire week following Thursday’s conclusion.

“I just want to thank everyone, because it’s worth it,” Cawthon said. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s worth it.”